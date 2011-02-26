The Salary Cap Doesn't Matter In The NHL Because More And More Teams Are Burying Bad Contracts In The Minors

Photo: AP

Last spring, goaltender Michael Leighton led the Philadelphia Flyers to the Stanley Cup Finals. One month later, he cashed in with a two-year, $3.1 million contract.

On a recent night in January, however, Leighton was minding the net for the Adirondack Phantoms of the American Hockey League at the Glens Falls Civic centre in upstate New York. The crowd of 3,889 was a little bigger than normal, but not on his account. It was Girl Scout night. “It’s tough just to think about it,” Leighton says.Read the full story at the Wall Street Journal >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.