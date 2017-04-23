The salaries of your favourite TV and movie characters are not what you expect

NBC Tina Fey as Liz Lemon.

Not even James Bond is living as large as you think.

The online marketplace for businesses Bizdaq researched the average salaries for the jobs of various TV, film, and other fictional characters.

Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) from “The Devil Wears Prada,” tops the list with a salary of $US2 million. Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) from “30 Rock,” takes a close second. As the head writer for a TV show on NBC, her estimated salary is $US1.1 million.

While James Bond’s $US101,093 seems hefty to the average person, it’s actually not a lot considering how often he risks his life for the job — unfortunately MI6 is no NBC. He makes slightly more than Sheldon Cooper from “The Big Bang Theory,” and slightly less than Ross Geller from “Friends.”

For the salaries of your favourite characters like Don Draper, Walter White, Ellen Ripley, and Indiana Jones, check out the graphic below:

