The Salahis Want To Join Elite Reality TV Circles

The White House party crashers are under fire for slipping past Secret Service in a misguided attempt to fraternize with President Obama, Katie Couric, etc.



But lest we forget: Michaele and Tareq Salahi are up for consideration as cast members on Bravo’s “Real Housewives of D.C.” Well now, if Bravo doesn’t give them top billing in the upcoming instalment of the hit “Housewives” franchise, then who KNOWS what the social-climbing pair will think up next to get on television?! At this point, Bravo NEEDS to cave in to the Salahis’ shameless famemongering (and just think about the ratings!).

Nowadays, reality TV is a platform for instant fame — a life goal. Check it: There could be “as many as 1,000 reality participants on television at any given moment,” reports The New York Times’ Bill Carter.

Crazy!

