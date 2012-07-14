The Saints Are Close To Losing Their Star Quarterback For The 2012 Season

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

The New Orleans Saints have until Monday to negotiate a long-term deal with Drew Brees or they risk losing their star quarterback for the 2012 season.According to a report by the Associated Press (via NOLA.com), the two sides are still $10 million apart in the all-important guaranteed portion of the contract.



The Saints have placed the franchise tag on Brees, which means the two sides have until 4 p.m. Monday to negotiate a new contract. If no long-term deal is reached, Brees’ only options will be a one-year deal (something he has steadfastly said he will not do) or sit out the 2012 season.

And considering the state of the franchise, with several players facing suspensions and head coach Sean Payton suspended for the entire season, Brees may feel little pressure to loosen his negotiating stance. If there was ever a season for Brees to sit out, wait for the right deal, and give his body some rest and repair, this would be that season.

