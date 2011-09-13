The SAIcast Is Back! Talking Carol Bartz, AOL Sale, And What's Really Going On With Arrington

Photo: Steven Rosenbaum/Flickr

We know you’ve missed them, and finally they are back! Join Nicholas Carlson and Jay Yarow as they talk about the most important things you wanted to hear them discuss while they were enjoying the lazy days of summer.These topics require little introduction — Carol Bartz is out at Yahoo, AOL’s for sale, and it’s going to be an exciting fall.



Enjoy!

Podcast Powered By PodbeanDownload this episode (right click and save)

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

