The SAIcast

Photo: Nicholas Carlson
We started recording a podcast called SAIcast.In our last one, from Friday, I say Zynga should buy MySpace. Jay brings up Twitter’s war on Bill Gross, #blacktwitter, and Lance Armstrong.
It was called:
PREDICTION: Zynga Will Buy MySpace – SAIcast Explains Why
Listen to it and let us know what you think. Should we do more?
The others from this week:
• Which IPO Are You Buying? LinkedIn Or Pandora?
• The Bears’ Case Against Apple
• Googling Is As Outdated As Faxing, Right?
SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES >>
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.