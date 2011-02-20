The SAIcast

Photo: Nicholas Carlson

We started recording a podcast called SAIcast.In our last one, from Friday, I say Zynga should buy MySpace. Jay brings up Twitter’s war on Bill Gross, #blacktwitter, and Lance Armstrong.



It was called:



PREDICTION: Zynga Will Buy MySpace – SAIcast Explains Why

Listen to it and let us know what you think. Should we do more?

The others from this week:



• Which IPO Are You Buying? LinkedIn Or Pandora?

• The Bears’ Case Against Apple

• Googling Is As Outdated As Faxing, Right?

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES >>

