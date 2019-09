The SAI 25: World's Most Valuable Private Companies -- Help, Please!

We’re in the process of updating our list of the 25 most valuable private companies in the digital industry. So we need your help!



Below, we’ve listed about 50 companies we’re looking at, as well as the best information we have about projected 2009 revenue (some of the latter are likely to be way off).

Please help us by:

Reminding us about any companies that we’ve overlooked (include as much info, links, etc., as you can).

Pointing out any companies where our revenue info/estimate is way off (and how it’s off).

If you want to keep your comments confidential, please send an email to Rory Maher at [email protected]).

Revenue is not the only valuation consideration (far from it), but it’s very helpful. So we’re grateful for any help and insight you can give us.

Thanks! We’ll be publishing the final list with valuations in a couple of weeks.

Angie’s List (2009E revenue: $30 Million)

Betfair (2009E revenue: $450 Million)

Brand.net (2009E revenue: $10 Million)

Craigslist (2009E revenue: $150 Million)

Demand Media (2009E revenue: $250 Million)

Diapers.com (2009E revenue: $70 Million)

Digg (2009E revenue: $13 Million)

Efficient Frontier (2009E revenue: $63 Million)

Etsy (2009E revenue: $12 Million)

Facebook (2009E revenue: $400 Million)

Federated Media (2009E revenue: $44 Million)

Gawker Media (2009E revenue: $23 Million)

Gilt Groupe (2009E revenue: $150 Million)

Glam Media (2009E revenue: $120 Million)

Habbo (2009E revenue: $110 Million)

hi5 (2009E revenue: $5 Million)

Huffington Post (2009E revenue: $10 Million)

Hulu (2009E revenue: $150 Million)

Indeed (2009E revenue: $38 Million)

Kayak (2009E revenue: $100 Million)

Linden Lab (2009E revenue: $100 Million)

LinkedIn (2009E revenue: $105 Million)

Magic Jack (2009E revenue: $100 Million)

Meebo (2009E revenue: $18 Million)

Metacafe (2009E revenue: ?)

Mozilla Corp. (2009E revenue: $180 Million)

Next New Networks (2009E revenue: $12 Million)

Ning (2009E revenue: $10 Million)

Oanda (2009E revenue: $60 Million)

OpenX (2009E revenue: ?)

Ozon (2009E revenue: $125 Million)

Playdom (2009E revenue: $32 Million)

Playfish (2009E revenue: $30 Million)

QlikTech (2009E revenue: $110 Million)

RockYou (2009E revenue: $15 Million)

Roku (2009E revenue: $30 Million)

Slide (2009E revenue: $30 Million)

Spot Runner (2009E revenue: $40 Million)

Stardoll (2009E revenue: $25 Million)

TheLadders.com (2009E revenue: $60 Million)

Thumbplay (2009E revenue: $90 Million)

Tudou (2009E revenue: ?)

Twitter (2009E revenue: NA)

Webkinz (aka Ganz) (2009E revenue: $700 Million)

Wikipedia (2009E revenue: $315 Million)

Yandex (2009E revenue: $360 Million)

Yelp (2009E revenue: $30 Million)

Zazzle (2009E revenue: $110 Million)

Zillow (2009E revenue: $10 Million)

Zynga (2009E revenue: $100 Million)

In case you’re interested, here’s how things stood last year >

