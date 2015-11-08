After more than 130 years of construction, Barcelona's most popular tourist attraction is finally almost done

David Ramos/Getty Images A look inside the Sagrada Família.

“La Sagrada Família,” a dramatic, imposing cathedral designed by Spanish architect Antoni Guadí, is easily Spain’s most recognisable landmark, and it isn’t even finished yet. Construction began on the church 133 years ago, in 1882, and it continues to this day.

Work crews recently began the final phase of construction, meaning the church will soon be complete after more than a century of work. It’s expected to be done in 2026.

Tourists have come from across the world to see the progress of construction on the cathedral, which has soaring ceilings, intricate facades, and bright stained-glass windows. More than three million people visit the temple each year, according to National Geographic.

The tallest tower will eventually be 564 feet high, making it the tallest religious structure in Europe.

The Neo-Gothic design was initially being planned by the architect Francisco de Paula del Villar y Lozano, the first architect to work on ideas for the church. David Ramos/Getty Images Famous Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí took over the design of the Sagrada Família in 1883 and continued until he died in an accident in 1926. He is considered the main architect of the church. David Ramos/Getty Images Many challenges have come up in the progress of construction. Gaudí's designs were incredibly complex and expensive, and the Spanish Civil War completely halted progress in the late 1930s. This is how the church appeared in 2004. Jasper Juinen/Getty Images Now, in 2015, it's getting much closer, but we're still a little over a decade away from its scheduled completion. The church is surrounded on all sides by residential buildings. David Ramos/Getty Images On this day in April, it was illuminated in blue to mark World Autism Awareness Day. Xavi Torrent/Getty Images for Autism Speaks The interior is massive and wide, with high, arching pillars. Toni Albir-Pool/Getty Images It's evident that an amazing amount of attention and detail has been put into the church's ceiling. David Ramos/Getty Images The main projects left to complete are the west sacristy, the central towers, and the Tower of Jesus, which will eventually be crowned with a cross 557 feet above the ground. David Ramos/Getty Images Tourism is the largest contributor to the welfare of Spain's economy. David Ramos/Getty Images Barcelona's authorities are constantly figuring out how to control the number of tourists in the city. Millions visit each year. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Image But besides donations from private individuals, tourists pay a large portion of the estimated $27 million it costs to work on the cathedral's construction each year. It costs about $16 to get inside the Sagrada Família, or $21 to get in with a guide. David Ramos/Getty Images Source: National Geographic Click here for visitor info » Employees have been busy working on the final phase of construction. David Ramos/Getty Images 'A church is the only thing worthy of representing the soul of a people, for religion is the most elevated reality in man,' Gaudí has been quoted as saying. David Ramos/Getty Images Source: The Guardian When he was still alive, Gaudí was often criticised for how long it was taking to build the church. 'My client is not in a hurry,' he would reply, referring to God. David Ramos/Getty Images The scheduled completion of the building for 2026 aligns with the 100-year anniversary of Gaudí's death -- a fitting tribute to his vision. David Ramos/Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.