This Ugly Sweater Bills Itself As The Ultimate Contraceptive

This is the Safe-Sex Sweater from Firebox.



Why We Love It: “It’s always good to be prepared,” jokes the product description of this sweatshirt on the Firebox website. The unisex sweater is decorated with pictures of condoms and condom wrappers, but is actually just made of polyester with “ribbed for your pleasure” cuffs.

And though shirts may not be a medically recognised way to keep babies and STDs at bay, the company does promise that you will only have a 1% chance of getting laid while wearing it — making your odds of getting pregnant or getting someone else pregnant lower than actual condoms!

Photo: Firebox

Photo: Firebox

Where To Buy: Available through the Firebox website.

Cost: $62.79.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

