Here's When You Will Reach The Saddest Point In Your Life

Humans have a u-shaped happiness curve, which reaches its midpoint about halfway through our lives.



behavioural economist Andrew Oswald studied half a million people in 72 countries, and found that this happiness low-point is different in different countries.

According to his data, this is at what age you are going to hit the saddest point in your life, as reported by Maria Popova of Brain Pickings:

Portugal 66.1

Italy 64.2

Greece 53.4

Denmark 50.1

Spain 50.1

Finland 49.9

Sweden 49.6

France 49.5

Netherlands 46.9

Belgium 46.4

United States 44.5

Germany 42.9

Luxembourg 41.3

Ireland 38.4

United Kingdom 35.8

For more on human happiness, you can read neuroscientist Tali Sharot’s book called The Science of Optimism: Why We’re Hard-Wired for Hope, and watch her 2012 TED talk.

