The Saddest Part Of The Whole iPhone 4 Antenna Fiasco Is How Proud Steve Jobs Was When He Introduced It

Apple’s iPhone 4 Antennagate rolls on, with the question now, What is Apple going to do about this?



Is it going to let it blow over? Is it going to slash prices on its “bumper” cases to appease the affected “death grip”-phone holders? Or give them away for free? Is it going to give everyone a gift certificate to the Apple store?

Whatever ends up happening, it’s worth taking another look at how Apple CEO Steve Jobs announced the iPhone 4’s antenna system at the WWDC keynote in June.

At no point did he suggest there would be any sort of vulnerability. Instead, he seemed really, really proud of it, calling it “brilliant engineering” and boasting that no one had ever done something like this before.

So how did this become an embarrassment? Did Apple really not test this thing enough? Was the design flawed from the beginning? Did Apple hope no one would ever discover its vulnerability? Or did Steve Jobs assume that people didn’t care enough to make a mess out of it?

Either way, here’s the transcript of Steve’s introduction to the iPhone 4 antenna. And you can watch him introduce it in the video below at the 33 minute, 15 second mark.

“People have asked, ‘What’s this?’ Some have even said, ‘This doesn’t seem like Apple.’ What are these lines in this beautiful stainless steel band?

Well, it turns out there’s not just one of them, there’s three of them. And they are part of the entire structure of this phone. That stainless steel band that runs around is the primary structural element of the phone, and there are these three slits in it.

It turns out this is part of some brilliant engineering, which actually uses the stainless steel band as part of the antenna system. And so, one piece is Bluetooth, wifi, and GPS, and the other is UMTS and GSM. So it’s got these integrated antennas right in the structure of the phone.

It’s never been done before and it’s really cool engineering.”



Don’t miss: The Next 5 Apple Gadgets To Waste Your Time Obsessing About

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.