The Saddest Part Of The RIMM Disaster: Investors Thought They Were About To Announce A Sale

Before RIMM announced its ugly earnings outlook, the stock was halted for news.
And since this is coming on the same day as Microsoft earnings, and since there’s been a lot of talk about Microsoft possibly buying RIMM, for one brief moment longsuffering investors thought they might finally be getting their lifeline.
Here’s what a few twitters were praying for.
