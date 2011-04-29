The Saddest Part Of The RIMM Disaster: Investors Thought They Were About To Announce A Sale

Before RIMM announced its ugly earnings outlook, the stock was halted for news.



And since this is coming on the same day as Microsoft earnings, and since there’s been a lot of talk about Microsoft possibly buying RIMM, for one brief moment longsuffering investors thought they might finally be getting their lifeline.

Here’s what a few twitters were praying for.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.