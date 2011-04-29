The Saddest Part Of The RIMM Disaster: Investors Thought They Were About To Announce A Sale

Joe Weisenthal

Before RIMM announced its ugly earnings outlook, the stock was halted for news.

And since this is coming on the same day as Microsoft earnings, and since there’s been a lot of talk about Microsoft possibly buying RIMM, for one brief moment longsuffering investors thought they might finally be getting their lifeline.

Here’s what a few twitters were praying for.

null

