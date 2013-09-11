The Saddest Countries In The World

REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed A Syrian refugee at the Al Zaatri refugee camp.

West African country Togo is the world’s least happy country, according to the second annual

World Happiness Reportfrom the United Nations General Assembly.

Neighbouring country Benin was the second least happy, followed by the Central African Republic, Burundi, and Rwanda. Civil war-torn country Syria was the ninth least happy country in the world.

The World Happiness Report ranks countries based on six key factors that contribute to happiness, including GDP per capita, healthy life expectancy, having someone to count on, perceived freedom to make life choices, freedom from corruption, and generosity.

This year’s list, created to inform policy choices, was topped by Scandinavian countries, while Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East and North Africa regions ranked lowest for overall well-being. (Here’s a cool map that gives a full rundown of the list.)

Below is the bottom third of a list of the happiest countries (colours explained at the bottom):

