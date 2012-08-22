The Sad Story Of A Banker Watching His Boss Completely Flip Out

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Things can get a little stressful on Wall Street, and because of that, sometimes people snap.It’s not pretty, it’s not funny (all the time), it’s just cautionary.



So consider this a heads up.

One junior Mergers & Acquisitions banker writing on Here’s The City recounted the tale of his relatively run-of-the-mill boss slowly going crazy before his eyes.

Their firm wasn’t doing well in the first place, and then suddenly he started to notice that his boss was coming into work in the same clothes two days in a row and snapping over nothing.

This banker and co-workers did nothing. What could they do? They were junior, watching a senior fall apart (they realised).

Then one day the boss was not the first person in the office. Here’s what happened next (from Here’s The City):

He looked even more on edge as he sat down at his desk and turned his work station on. After a brief moment, he focused hard on his screen. Something had clearly got his interest. His hand came up and covered his mouth, then swept up further to mop his brow. The blood seemed to drain from his face, and he slowly stood up. What happened next seemed to unfold in slow motion.

He tilted his head back, and grabbed his screen, hurling it across the office where it came to rest on top of the photocopier. Next came his keyboard, and then the base unit flew through the air, crashing through a glass partition that screened off a small kitchen area on one side of the floor.

We all froze, as our boss simply sat back down in his chair and stared out over the chaos he had created. No-one said a word as, within just a couple of minutes, someone from HR came down to look over what was occurring. She quickly left, and returned a few minutes later with some guys from security. Still our boss just sat there.

Seeing the security team approach, our boss slowly got up from his chair, took his jacket off the back of his chair and calmly put it on, picked up his briefcase, and walked out the door with him. We never saw him again.

The M&A team was introduced to a new leader by HR personnel, and their old boss (who it turns out had been going through a rather nasty divorce) was never seen again.

Brutal.

