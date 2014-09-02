The Ryder Cup Wants To Stop Fans Posting Photos To Social Media

The selfie is under attack by international sporting competitions, now banning players and spectators from uploading photos from the event to their social media pages.

Irish Golfer Rory McIlroy is the latest to be caught up in the controversy, after he tweeted a photo of himself holding the Hoylake Open victor’s trophy in July.

McIlroy, who is due to play in The Ryder Cup at The Gleneagles in Scotland later in the month, isn’t the only one who has received forewarning.

The 250,000 spectators, who have paid up to £1,500 a day to attended the Cup, have been warned that no audio, video or photo capture will be permitted during the course of the competition – ha, good luck with that.

Should anyone break these rules regulators have said they will have their device confiscated for the rest of the day.

A spokesman for Ryder Cup Europe told The Telegraph UK that the ban is about protecting the brand and ensuring that images of the event are not used for monetary gain.

“The taking of pictures during high pressure sporting events has also been shown to have an adverse effect on players, with shutter sounds and bright flashes proving to be a distraction at critical moments. It is not fair to compromise the sporting occasion for either the players or those spectating.”

Here’s the photo that has McIlroy in hot water, hardly controversial.

Celebrating with the Claret Jug!! Thanks for all the support and well wishes this week! #TheOpen #3outof4 pic.twitter.com/9ZJsV62US0 — Rory Mcilroy (@McIlroyRory) July 20, 2014

