The Russian Government Is About To Take A Big Stake In BP, And The Stock Is Spiking

The Russian government plans to expand its tentacles in the energy industry.
According to Sky News, it plans to take a “significant stake” in BP, the battered down energy giant.
Shares of BP just spiked on the news.
The company is holding a big press conference this evening, and it had previously not been clear what it was about… Now we know.
It’s currently up over 2.2%.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.