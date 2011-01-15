The Russian Government Is About To Take A Big Stake In BP, And The Stock Is Spiking

Joe Weisenthal

The Russian government plans to expand its tentacles in the energy industry.

According to Sky News, it plans to take a “significant stake” in BP, the battered down energy giant.

Shares of BP just spiked on the news.

The company is holding a big press conference this evening, and it had previously not been clear what it was about… Now we know.

It’s currently up over 2.2%.

chart

