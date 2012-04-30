The Russian Banker Shot By A Submachine Gun In An Assassination Attempt Has Woken Up, And Now He's Pointing Fingers

From the movie ‘Eastern Promises.’

A former Russian banker that was shot several times in an alleged assassination attempt in London has recovered and wants to talk.German Gorbuntsov, who used to own several banks in Russia and Moldova but now lives in England, told the Daily Mail that he thought 4 former business associates planned the attempt on his life because he was about to give a formal statement about the associates’ connections to the assassination attempt of another businessman.



One of those business partners is apparently linked to Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, the Daily Mail reported.

Gorbuntsov was shot March 20 by a submachine gun as he was entering his home in London. Currently, he is still under 24-hour armed security watch at an undisclosed hospital location. Despite being struck by 6 bullets, Gorbuntsov appears to be on his way to recovery and moved out of the ICU last week, according to the Daily Mail.

Gorbuntsov described his shooting to the Daily Mail:

‘It had been an ordinary day and it was around 8pm when I got back home from my office in the City.

‘I tapped in the code and when I got to the third digit I suddenly felt a terrible sharp pain in my stomach, and then another, and another.

‘I realised I was being shot at and I struggled to open the door. I aimed to jump behind the wall a few feet inside the entrance.’

