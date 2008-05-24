This Bud's For Belgium: InBev Wants Anheuser-Busch (Again)

rumours of an InBev and Anheuser-Busch (BUD) merger are back on, says Alphaville. BUD stock surged on news of the possible sale to the Belgium-based brewer. Bloomberg:



Anheuser-Busch Cos., the world’s second-largest brewer, jumped to its highest value ever in New York trading on a report that it may receive a bid worth $46 billion from InBev NV.

St. Louis-based Anheuser-Busch, whose second-largest shareholder is Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., rose $3.13, or 6 per cent, to $55.71 at 10:30 a.m. in New York Stock Exchange composite trading, the biggest gain in three years. InBev, based in Leuven, Belgium, fell 1.56 euros, or 3.1 per cent, to 48.76 euros in Brussels.

InBev, the maker of Stella Artois lager, is working on a $46 billion bid, worth $65 a share, for Anheuser-Busch, the Financial Times’ Alphaville blog said today, citing executives and bankers it didn’t identify

Just for fun, imagine what would happen if a Chinese company wanted to buy BUD. Or, god forbid, an Arab one. We’d have to plug our ears to to block all the yelling.

