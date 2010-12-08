CNN Morning Shake-Up: John Roberts To Leave 'American Morning'

Photo: CNN

More changes at CNN. Page Six reports that morning anchor John Roberts is reportedly leaving American Morning to start a new position as a national CNN correspondent in Atlanta. Though not a new position, per se, for Roberts who was previously the Chief White House Correspondent for CBS News.



The news is perhaps less surprising considering American Morning has been consistently struggling in the ratings.

It also follows closely on the heels of last week’s speculation CNN was thinking of moving Robin Meade to American Morning.

Meade currently hosts HLN’s Morning Express, which has been drawing strong ratings lately for CNN’s sister network.

It’s worth noting this is also the latest shake-up in the CNN line-up since Jon Klein’s unceremonious firing as president in September.

Just last month it was announced that Piers Morgan will be taking over the time slot long-occupied by Larry King, whose ratings have been slipping for quite some time now.

