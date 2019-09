Yet another rumour of Blu-ray coming to the Xbox 360 (MSFT): A Chinese language daily quoted a company, Pegatron, which said that they’ve won the contract to produce a Blu-ray add-on for the Xbox 360, and that the drives would ship in Q3 this year. We’ll believe it when we see it.



