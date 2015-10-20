The rules of what to wear to work have changed -- here's what they are now

The rules of what to wear to work have changed.
It’s still a necessity to wear a suit to work if you’re in certain more conservative industries.
But with the landscape continually changing in other, less conservative industries, it’s important to know that the rules have also changed.
So can you wear a hoodie to work? How do you stay casual but still look professional?
We’ve talked to some retail start-ups and an image consulting expert to figure out how to navigate workwear today.
Image consulting expert Sylvie di Giusto weighed in on how people have gotten way too casual. 'People think that casual means you don't have to care, but that's absolutely wrong!' She said to Business Insider.
People who work in finance generally dress more conservatively than people who work in creative industries dress, di Giusto said.
You can't go wrong with a nice suit -- but it might be a bit much for your workplace!
People wear lots of activewear, like Lululemon's iconic yoga pants, to work -- but di Giusto said this shouldn't be the standard.
'People misuse clothes when they go 'casual everything,'' di Giusto said, explaining that all clothes have a purpose. Flip flops, for example, are for the beach. Yoga pants, she adds, are for yoga. 'I promise you, 99% of those yoga pants never saw a yoga class,' she said. 'People tend to misuse clothes.'
'As long as you didn't invent a billion dollar company in your garage,you do not have the right to wear a hoodie at work,' di Giusto said. 'If you're not Mark Zuckerberg, you cannot do that.'
The flip flops and hoodie look, she says, is part of 'Mark Zuckerberg's branding. That's his story.' But it's not everyone's.
'As with fashion in general, workplace attire continues to trend more casual, driven by the start-up tech culture. Workplace attire is about versatility, outfits that can be worn in and outside of the office and from day to night. Layering and accessorizing is an important part of versatility, letting you tweak your workday look for a night event quickly,' ModCloth's head of merchandising, Nicole Haase, explained to Business Insider.
'The combination of more relaxed dress codes and a greater awareness of the mental and physical health benefits of exercise have created workplaces where it's not uncommon to see people in activewear,' Matt Taylor, founder and CEO of activewear company Tracksmith, said.
'That said, there's nothing worse than a guy walking around the office in brightly coloured short-shorts. So if you are one of those people who brings your workout to work, be sure to dress accordingly,' Taylor said.
Di Giusto can't wrap her head around last year's short suit trend.
That's what retail startup Of Mercer set out to do -- to let women who need to dress conservative still express themselves. The brand strives to create updated versions of traditional workwear -- with flattering shapes and more flair than the pantsuit.
We can credit high-powered women who defy fashion norms for these changes.
'Look at people like Marissa Mayer, Michelle Obama, who are saying, 'OK I'm a powerful woman, I'm smart, I'm successful, but I'm wearing a bright red A-line dress, and that's my power suit ... so really embracing what makes you unique and showing that off in the office,' Dorie Golkin, co-founder of Of Mercer, told Business Insider.
'We still believe that a neckline that comes too low in the office is taking attention off of where it should be,' Of Mercer co-founder Emlyn Northway told Business Insider. 'And so I think that's one of the things that's sort of a hard and fast rule.'
'I think it's really a balance of making sure -- if you're uncomfortable wearing a really bright colour, the shape of (your dress) is conservative,' Northway explained to Business Insider. 'Making sure if you are wearing a tank top, you're also not wearing a short skirt. There's sort of a combination of things to make sure that you're just not going too much in any one direction.'
MM.LeFleur's Bento Box program takes its shoppers a personalised survey to curate a 'Bento box' of workwear. Each Bento Box is complete with 4-6 solid, professional workwear.
MM.LeFleur's team wrote a book called 'Wear to Work: A Guide to Building Your Professional Uniform,' that founder and CEO Sarah LeFleur told Business Insider, 'advises women on how to cultivate a streamlined wardrobe that will empower them at work.'
Ultimately, a few great looks is better than a bunch of mediocre looks.
