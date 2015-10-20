The rules of what to wear to work have changed -- here's what they are now

The rules of what to wear to work have changed.

It’s still a necessity to wear a suit to work if you’re in certain more conservative industries.

But with the landscape continually changing in other, less conservative industries, it’s important to know that the rules have also changed.

So can you wear a hoodie to work? How do you stay casual but still look professional?

We’ve talked to some retail start-ups and an image consulting expert to figure out how to navigate workwear today.

