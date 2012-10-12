The Ruler Of Dubai Just Dropped Millions Of Dollars On Horses

Photo: Godolphin

Dubai ruler and known equestrian enthusiast Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum spent more than $10 million at this year’s Tattersalls yearling auction in England, helping push the annual auction to a record high.The Sheikh bought 25 yearlings in total, according to Bloomberg.



The spending spree comes just a month after Royal Bank of Scotland and two other banks sued the Sheikh’s investment group over a $10 billion pile of debt.

Sheikh Mohammed is the world’s biggest owner of race horses, according to Bloomberg. In addition to a massive stable, he is the owner or part owner of several racing operations, including Darley and Godolphin.

