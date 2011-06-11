THE RULE OF SAINT BENEDICT: Learn About Corporate Survival From The Master

Benedict threw off the comforts of his noble birth, took to a desert cave with only an aged servant in tow, and gained such notoriety for his form of spiritual quest he was begged by a local monastery to lead them after their abbot's death. Long story short, he resisted ('he knew their manners differed'), they insisted, he arrived, and, of course, they became so annoyed they tried to poison him. They do not cover that in business school.

Poisoned drink? The cup shattered before reaching his lips. Toxic bread? A raven swoops down and takes it before it enters his mouth. Then, he returned to his cave. Who needed this?

His notoriety for that extra-special-something again created a groundswell entreating him to lead. This time, his moves were more considered, created a company to last that he could lead for a long while. He built his team slowly, with like-minded or complementary souls.

This is corporate survival at its best as far as I am concerned. In his lifetime, Benedict ended up founding not one but twelve communities. And today, centuries later, his Rule is used in religious communities and read for every day, as well as professional, living of a very considered sort. He understood well the value and power of leading well, making expectations clear, and knowing who is on your team, and seeing clearly how to get the best out of them and making them the best they can be.