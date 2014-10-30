The Ruble Is Suddenly Surging Back

The Russian Ruble is suddenly reversing after last week’s sell-off and just one day after the currency fell to record lows against the dollar and euro.

Here’s the 3.77% drop of the euro against the resurgent ruble, just now:

The dollar is also dropping against the Russian currency, down 2.57% to fewer than 42 rubles.

Meanwhile, markets around the world are getting crushed.

