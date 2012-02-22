The Royal Couple Just Announced The Name Of Their Puppy—Here's Today's Buzz

- British royal officials announce that newlyweds Prince William and Kate Middleton have named their black cocker spaniel puppy… Lupo.
- Gisele Bundchen gets Tom Brady’s mind off his Super Bowl loss by getting in a bikini on a Costa Rica beach.
- Bikinis abound! Megan Fox in a bikini in Hawaii. Lea Michelle in a bikini in Mexico.
- Miley Cyrus gets “love never dies” tattooed on her bicep. This is Miley’s 12th tattoo.
- Elizabeth Smart, 24, debuts her new 22-year-old husband she met while doing Mormon mission work in France.
- Paris Hilton won $30,000 playing blackjack in Las Vegas over her birthday weekend. Because she really needed the money.
- Kim Kardashian starts an Instagram account and immediately puckers up for the camera.
