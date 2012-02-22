The Royal Couple Just Announced The Name Of Their Puppy—Here's Today's Buzz

British royal officials announce that newlyweds Prince William and Kate Middleton have named their black cocker spaniel puppy… Lupo.

Gisele Bundchen gets Tom Brady’s mind off his Super Bowl loss by getting in a bikini on a Costa Rica beach.

Bikinis abound! Megan Fox in a bikini in Hawaii. Lea Michelle in a bikini in Mexico.

Miley Cyrus gets “love never dies” tattooed on her bicep. This is Miley’s 12th tattoo.

Elizabeth Smart, 24, debuts her new 22-year-old husband she met while doing Mormon mission work in France.

Paris Hilton won $30,000 playing blackjack in Las Vegas over her birthday weekend. Because she really needed the money.

Kim Kardashian starts an Instagram account and immediately puckers up for the camera.

