The Rowdiest Bars In The US

Americans have a reputation around the world for being both rebellious and just a little crazy.After all, this is the nation that was founded by whiskey-brewing Washington and his ragtag militia of musket-wielding farmers.



So when it comes to partying hard, we’re sure to rise to the challenge no matter how ridiculous or impossible it might seem.

After all, we did launch a guy to the moon on a glorified firecracker just to prove to ourselves we were better than those pesky Soviets.

Couple this American exceptionalism with free flowing booze and you’ve got yourself a recipe for guaranteed craziness.

Whether it’s a pitcher of beer or a series of shots, Americans test the limits of their livers with drinking feats that put partying President Buchanan to shame. So pull up a stool and unleash your inner rebel patriot with a tall glass of something strong at some of our favourite rowdy bars in the U.S.

1. Saddle Ranch Chop House

8371 Sunset Boulevard

West Hollywood, CA 90069

If you like your whiskey strong, your beers tall, and your girls in denim and boots riding mechanical bulls, then Saddle Ranch Chop House is the place for you. Smack dab on the Sunset Strip, Saddle Ranch is considered to be the most tourist-friendly booze fest in the city and this Texas-style western joint gets as rowdy as any of the clubs in LA.

The western décor is campy but the main attraction by far is the mechanical bull, which college girls and Midwestern visitors alike are lured onto by the enticing drink prizes. The motto that everything is bigger in Texas is certainly true for the drinks here, which flow in oversized portions that leave people in a stupor before they know what hit them.

Saddle Ranch prides itself on the levels of debauchery that are reached inside. So grab a few drinks and watch as the limo full of newly 20-one year old UCLA girls get bucked off the bull for your entertainment.

2. Lucky Bar

1221 Connecticut Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20036

The place to go for cheap drinks, even cheaper food, and wild nights, is most definitely Lucky Bar. With a long happy hour from 3-8pm, you can get down on $3 drinks and 25 cent food specials. If you’re a sports fan, this is one of the best bars in DC for you, especially if you like soccer. It can get a little crazy on Friday nights with top 40 DJs and frat kids, but if you’re not in the mood for the raucousness, head upstairs for a chiller vibe.

3. Mehanata Bulgarian Bar

113 Ludlow Street

New York, NY 10002

Mehanata Bulgarian Bar should be a requirement for anyone looking for crazy bars in NYC. Situated on the Lower East Side, the $10 cover is a cheap price to pay for the unapologetic decadence that overtakes the expansive space inside. The infamous sign that states, “Get naked, get a free shot,” should be a hint to the vibe, but if you miss that, one step onto the sexually charged dance floor of young hipsters and students moving to the pounding funk music should fill you in.

A second floor balcony is a great place to mingle, rehydrate and people-watch, and for the truly ambitious partier, the ice cage downstairs is a must. Patrons entering this freezing cube of ice that houses dozens of vodkas are given six shots to finish in two minutes. It’s like putting the plane on autopilot and worrying about what kind of damage you’ve done in the morning.

4. Butch McGuire’s

20 West Division Street

Chicago, IL 60610

There are tons of bars in Chicago, but Butch McGuire’s might be the most fun. C’mon, it’s the original “singles bar!” For over 50 years, this saloon has been serving Chicago dwellers good beer, good food, and amazing times. Butch McGuire opened the joint in 1961 with a little seed money from his mother for his younger unattached friends, and it is said that over 5,000 marriages have resulted from bar hookups. It has always been a family run joint, which means the authenticity, integrity, and original hornball intentions have remained intact.

