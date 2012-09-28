You Could Have A Hugely Successful Hedge Fund That Just Shorted On Rosh Hashanah And Covered On Yom Kippur

Earlier this month, Art Cashin told us about an interesting trade: sells stocks on Rosh Hashanah, then buy them on Yom Kippur.



According to Bespoke Investment Group, the trade had worked in 8 of the last 12 years.

This year, it worked again!

If you sold on Monday, Sept. 17, the first full day of Rosh Hashanah, you avoided a -1.91 per cent correction that ended yesterday, Sept. 26, the day Yom Kippur was observed.

Assuming you employed some leverage, your returns would’ve been pretty considerable if this was your trading strategy during the last 13 years.

Photo: Bespoke Investment Group

