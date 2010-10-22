The Rose Bowl Has A New Title Sponsor

Photo: AP Images

TV manufacturer Vizio signed up as the title sponsor of the Rose Bowl Game through 2014. It will also be the title sponsor of “The 2014 Vizio BCS National Championship Game.”The Rose Bowl had been without a sponsor since Citi decided not to re-up its seven-year agreement.



Despite the popularity of the Rose Bowl, it is not an easy sponsorship sale. While other bowls – such as the Discover Orange Bowl, and the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl – insert the sponsor’s name first, the Rose Bowl only permits the sponsor to add its name to the end. On New Year’s Day look out for “The Rose Bowl presented by Vizio.”

