The Roots Played 'Lyin As* B*tch' As Michele Bachmann Walked Onto 'Jimmy Fallon' Last Night (VIDEO)

Michele Bachmann stopped by “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” yesterday to promote her new book, Core of Conviction.



We noticed that, following a rowdy segment with Jason Segel, the crowd really quieted down for the presidential hopeful.

Her short walk to the couch seemed interminable thanks to the fact that there was literally not one bit of audible applause or cheering.

But that just meant you could hear the tune the Roots played her on with more clearly.

As the Huffington Post savvily pointed out, it was “Lyin’ As* B*tch” by Fishbone.

Listen to the music — and the lack of crowd love — below.



