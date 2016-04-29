The Roots recap 'Game of Thrones' with a rap in less than a minute

Did you miss “Game of Thrones” on Sunday? No worries, The Roots have your back.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” Jimmy Fallon decided to answer a viewer’s plea for help after missing the HBO drama’s season-six return. As the series’ fans know, it’s really easy to fall behind on the show’s many characters and intertwining storylines.

“Yeah, I saw it and it was great,” Fallon said of the episode. “But I don’t think I could break it down in under a minute. Fortunately, I think I know someone who can. Tariq?”

If anyone could handle the task, it’s Tariq. Also know as Black Thought, he is the lead MC of The Roots and cofounded the hip-hop group (also Fallon’s backing band) with Questlove.

From Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) fate to Tyrion’s (Peter Dinklage) newest responsibilities, and the big Melisandre (Carice van Houten) reveal, Tariq got all the episode’s big twists.

Watch the rapped “Game of Thrones” recap below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.