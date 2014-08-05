The Rise Of The Roomba Vacuum Shows There Is Huge Business Potential In The Home Robot Industry

Marcelo Ballve
BII

iRobot, a Massachusetts company, has shipped more than 10 million Roomba robotic vacuums since the device launched in 2002, and it’s shipping over 1 million Roomba units annually.

In a new report from BI Intelligence we reveal that iRobot has shipped over 6 million home robots, including Roombas, in the last four years and a half. We also assess the market for consumer and office robots, taking a close look at the three distinct applications within this market, and how this emerging category now represents nearly all the growth in the increasingly diverse global robotics industry.

Consider:

  • We believe the market for home and office robots will grow from $US673 million in 2014 to $US1.5 billion in 2019, for a five-year CAGR of 17.39%. Note: Our estimate for the size of the consumer/office robot market excludes devices marketed to children as toys.
  • That means the market for consumer and office robots is growing seven times faster than the one for industrial robots.
  • One company, iRobot, is set to break the $US500 million revenue mark this year on the back of home robots.
  • iRobot’s success has attracted major manufacturers to the robotic floor cleaning market, including LG, Samsung, Neato, Hoover and others. Robotic vacuums have only achieved ~15% penetration in North America, Europe, and Asia. (See chart, below.)

Access The Full Report And Data Today By Signing Up For BI Intelligence

In full, the report:

Sign up today for full access to the report on robots and all BI Intelligence’s coverage of the mobile, payments, e-commerce, and digital media industries.

BII

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.