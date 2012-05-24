In Their Latest Ad The Romney Campaign Is Really Trying To Drive Just Two Words Into Your Head

Again the Romney campaign has released a new ad about all the things they plan to do on “Day One” of his Administration.



It should be fun to keep track of all these “first day” promises. Here they are:

Approve Keystone Pipeline.

Introduces tax-cuts that reward job-creators

Issues order to repeal Obamacare.

Announces deficit reductions

Stands up to China on trade

Begins repealing job-killing regulations

But as in the last ad they put out there are two words repeated over and over again: President Romney.

Alternatively they say “Romney presidency.” Those phrases are repeated 5 times in a 35 second ad.

The theory being that for you to vote for Romney, you at least have to picture him as presidential.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.