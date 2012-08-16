The Romantic Way NBA Star Tyson Chandler Proposed To His Wife

Photo: Getty Images

New York Magazine’s The Cut ran a feature about what it’s like to be married to the biggest stars of the NBA today.In the piece we hear from Vanessa Bryant and Kimberly Chandler. While Bryant gabs about winning championships, Chandler told the story of how her husband Tyson proposed.



Chandler was always talking about how romantic Richard Gere’s proposal in Pretty Woman was and her husband Tyson took notice. From The Cut:

“…and then later, while Tyson was in Vegas practicing, he gave her an unexpected phone call. “I’m on my way home,” he said. “I want you to pack a bag and be ready when I get there.” Suddenly, she was off to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, where Roberts’s character fell in love with Gere’s businessman, and the next ­morning, a stretch limo waited outside to take both of them to Barneys. “I was like, ‘Hello, what are we doing?’ ” says Kimberly. “And Tyson said, ‘Just come inside.’ ”

Awww.

