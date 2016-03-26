Watch The Rolling Stones play a packed concert in Havana, Cuba

The Rolling Stones hit the stage in Havana, Cuba on Friday night to play a free concert. It was the legendary rock band’s first gig in Cuba, following US President Barack Obama’s historic visit earlier in the week.

Obama’s trip and The Stones’ concert are symbols of big changes happening now in Cuba — more than a year after the US announced new efforts to restore diplomatic ties with the Communist country.

The Cuba thaw, as it were, has been more than 50 years in the making.

When asked at Havana airport about a former ban on his music in Cuba, Mick Jagger replied, “Time changes everything.”

Video courtesy of Reuters.

