The Rolling Stones Are Coming Back To Tour Australia In November

The Stones will roll back to Australia later this year. Photo Matt Cardy/Getty

The Rolling Stones will be back to tour Australia and New Zealand between 25 October to 22 November this year, they announced today on their website.

Exact dates for each city will be released as soon as the scheduling is confirmed.

The announcement says Australia/New Zealand promoters are asking ticket holders to hold on to their tickets until further notice.

“The Rolling Stones wish to thank their fans in Australia and New Zealand for their patience and understanding at this time,” the announcement says.

Their tour last month was cancelled after the sudden death of Mick Jagger’s long-term partner, L’Wren Scott.

The cancellation cost The Stones at least $450,000, which the South Australian government offered them as sweetener to open the $500 million redevelopment of the Adelaide Oval. The money was refunded to taxpayers.

