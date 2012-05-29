This Rodent-Infested Walmart May Be The Most Disgusting In The Country

Inside the rodent-infested Monticello Walmart

This Walmart in Monticello, New York is disgusting.Really disgusting.



It has had a long-time problem with a mouse infestation, and now after state inspections that have reported “thousands” of mouse droppings, it’s in danger of getting shut down, reports Laura Northrop at the Consumerist.

Reports of mice at the store date back to September, 2011, and the latest state reports reveal just how gross the place has gotten.

Here are all the “critical deficiencies” inspectors found in their last two reports, according to the sanitary inspection report:

1st report: Nine pounds of food found to be rodent defiled with mouse droppings and gnaw marks. Product destroyed under signed waiver during inspection.

3-4 fresh appearing mouse droppings and urine are present on soda shelves.

4-5 fresh appearing mouse droppings are present near trap between displays in beer area.

3-4 fresh appearing mouse droppings are present in retail dry fruit section.

3-5 fresh appearing mouse droppings are present in retail bagged cereal.

2-3 fresh appearing mouse droppings are present in retail bagged candy.

Over 1000 fresh appearing mouse droppings are present on floor between back of snack/chip display and back of egg and juice cooler.

Paper flyer being used as nesting material in retail canned soup area.

One very old mouse carcass is present in end of metal soda supports.

One very old mouse carcass is present in bait station end of product isle.

One mouse carcass is present in trap under end cap of snack/chip isle.

2nd report: Cold cut platter was being made, with ready to eat food are subjected to cross contamination from romaine lettuce that was being used as garnish, worker was observed placing lettuce on platter without washing the lettuce. The package stated that the lettuce is to be washed before use. Tray was destroyed during inspection.

2-3 fresh appearing mouse dropping are present on shelves near check out #17, gnawed Health Bar was noted on back of shelf.

1-2 fresh appearing mouse droppings are present on shelves in check out areas.

5-6 fresh appearing mouse droppings are present in check out #7, under shelf had been cleaned.

2-4 fresh appearing mouse droppings are present on shelf in isle #8, package of dried blue berries exhibits gnaw marks. Package was behind cracked crumb pie crust.

4-5 fresh appearing mouse droppings are present isle #4 dried fruit area.

10-20 fresh appearing mouse droppings are present in area being reset with Kosher items.

10-20 fresh appearing mouse droppings are present soup section of isle #6, between Cup of soup & canned pasta.

8-10 fresh appearing mouse droppings are present in canned soup area isle #6.

11-15 fresh appearing mouse droppings are present in packages, isle is #7 (same area backed by isle #6.

If you’ve been to, or work at, this Walmart, shoot an email to [email protected].

