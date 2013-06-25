The Rock's Demi-God Diet Plan For His Next Role As 'Hercules'

What does it take to play a real-life demi-god?



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared his diet for the next 22 weeks while filming next year’s “Hercules” with his 5 million Twitter followers.

It consists of 7 meals per day, plenty of protein, vegetables, and a whole lot of eggs.

My current 22 week diet for the role of HERCULES. Cardio & iron before going to set. (Lion blood is optional;) pic.twitter.com/HaklgWPJW0 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 24, 2013

Lion’s blood optional.

@TheRock / TwitterHere’s all food lined up in the fridge. The Rock’s also allowed a shake (protein, we’re sure).

7 meals a day (+1 shake). Thank U Chef Bogi for all the hard work while Im shooting HERCULES. #DemiGodDiet pic.twitter.com/F9MI5dSBzr — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 23, 2013

“Hercules: The Thracian Wars” comes from director Brett Ratner (“Horrible Bosses,” “X-Men: The Last Stand”) and is due in theatres July 25, 2014.

Over the past few weeks, The Rock has been teasing photos from the set of the new film for fans.

HERCULES. We have the best film designers in the world. Respects the mythology w/ great detail. #SonOfZeus #12Labors pic.twitter.com/sjagGECfah — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 22, 2013

Hair/make up trailer – HERCULES. Asked how I got my shoulder slice scars. From a satisfied woman w/ long arse nails;) pic.twitter.com/H1sJMw8Bdc — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 21, 2013

According to The Rock, it takes 3 hours to get ready in hair and makeup.

3 hr daily process w/ multi-time Academy Award nominated hair & make up artists. Love the transformation.. #HERCULES pic.twitter.com/LEpPXouae1 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 11, 2013

