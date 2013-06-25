The Rock's Demi-God Diet Plan For His Next Role As 'Hercules'

Kirsten Acuna
the rock pain & gain

What does it take to play a real-life demi-god?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared his diet for the next 22 weeks while filming next year’s “Hercules” with his 5 million Twitter followers.

It consists of 7 meals per day, plenty of protein, vegetables, and a whole lot of eggs. 

Lion’s blood optional.

@TheRock / TwitterHere’s all food lined up in the fridge. The Rock’s also allowed a shake (protein, we’re sure).

Hercules: The Thracian Wars” comes from director Brett Ratner (“Horrible Bosses,” “X-Men: The Last Stand”) and is due in theatres July 25, 2014.

Over the past few weeks, The Rock has been teasing photos from the set of the new film for fans.

According to The Rock, it takes 3 hours to get ready in hair and makeup.

