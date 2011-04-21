The Rock Will Be Back on RAW May 2

The Rock will take one step closer to WrestleMania 28 when he returns to RAW on May 2. He will also be taking one step closer to 40 as he celebrate his 39th birthday on the same night. Is it me or are you also thinking that the night ends with birthday cake in The Miz or Alex Riley’s face?



This is fairly surprising news in my opinion and welcome news at that. When The Rock vs. John Cena was made on RAW, I assumed that The Rock would be off of television until November at the absolute earliest. It appears that The Rock will be more involved throughout the next twelve months than we thought in building up WrestleMania 28.

I based my prediction on the fact that John Cena will be wrestling regularly for the next year as the WWE’s top babyface. Unfortunately for Cena, he quickly became the most hated man in the WWE once The Rock started laying the smack down on him upon his return. My guess is that they would keep The Rock away for a while to let Cena get some babyface heat back. Sorry John, you’re screwed again.

