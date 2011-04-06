The Rock vs. John Cena set for WrestleMania 28

For the first time in the history of WrestleMania, a main-event has been set one year out and it’s a big one. The Rock vs. John Cena is official for WrestleMania 28. The former Hurricane will return to Miami for his first WWE match in what will be eight years.



The stage was set tonight on WWE RAW. John Cena called out The Rock at the end of the show. Ironically Cena seemed rather giddy less than 24 hours after being screwed at WrestleMania by The Rock. Regardless, he called out The Rock and the People’s Champ obliged.

The Rock cut a promo on Cena in which he started to put him over. The Rock put over his work ethic and said he respected Cena, a sentiment which was met with a lot of boos. The Rock proceeded to tell Cena that he just doesn’t like him. Cena told him to settle it once and for all, took his shirt off, and challenged The Rock. After a brief hesitation The Rock accepted but said he’d rather do it on the grandest stage of all, WrestleMania 28. The two shook hands making John Cena vs. The Rock official for WrestleMania.

