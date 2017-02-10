Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson slams CEO of sponsor Under Armour for praising Trump, calling his words 'divisive and lacking in perspective'

Facebook/Dwayne Johnson Dwayne Johnson in his co-branded Under Armour T-shirt.

Actor and athlete Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted a statement on his Facebook page condemning the Under Armour CEO’s praise for Trump.

“His words were divisive and lacking in perspective,” Johnson wrote. “Inadvertently creating a situation where the personal political opinions of Under Armour‘s partners and its employees were overshadowed by the comments of its CEO.”

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank said “to have such a pro-business president is something that is a real asset for the country” when asked about Trump in an interview on CNBC Tuesday. Under Armour later released a statement saying Plank’s remarks applied only to business matters such as job creation, and that the company is concerned with “policy not politics.”

Angry customers called for a boycott of the brand on social media, and athletes with endorsement contract with Under Armour such as Steph Curry and Misty Copeland have already stated their disagreement with Plank’s remarks. Both also restated their commitment to Under Armour’s brand, as Johnson did in his statement.

“I feel an obligation to stand with this diverse team, the American and global workers, who are the beating heart and soul of Under Armour and the reason I chose to partner with them,” he wrote.

Johnson has a long-term partnership contract with Under Armour that was signed in 2015 to create a range of co-branded apparel, footwear, and accessories.

See Johnson’s full statement here:



