Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Says He Will Play This DC Superhero Or Villain

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will play a DC superhero or villain in an upcoming film.

As both Disney and Warner Bros.’ studios continue to expand their respective DC and Marvel cinematic universes, the race is on for each side to stake claim in big recognisable actors to carry future franchises.

“Fast and Furious” franchise star Vin Diesel has already signed onto team Marvel, first with a role in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and more recently hinting at a larger role still to come.

His co-star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has been in talks with DC Comics for some time to work on a film, and it sounds like we’ll finally learn which superhero he will play.

The Associated Press reports Johnson is up for the roles of superhero Shazam and anti-hero Black Adam.

According to AP, it sounds like Johnson has the final say in who he gets to play.

“[He] has yet to decide between superhero Shazam and his arch-nemesis Black Adam.”

The Rock has previously told fans Black Adam is one of his favourite superheroes.

Green Lantern (John Stewart) and Black Adam are my fav superheroes, but GL’s already been made and stamped. #RockTalk @CFitzyy

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 25, 2014

If you’re not familiar with the characters, here’s a quick rundown on the duo.

Shazam

The hero started out as a young orphan named Billy Batson. He was given the ability to transform into an adult superhero by an old wizard (named Shazam) any time he utters the phrase Shazam.

Originally known as Captain Marvel, Shazam is an acronym which stands for the six heroes he gets his powers from: Soloman, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury. This allows him to fly, have super strength and speed, among other powers.

If the character seems a bit like the Man of Steel, you’re not alone. The character was deemed so similar to Superman that it resulted in a lawsuit between National Comics (Superman’s distributor) and Fawcett Publications (who ran the then Captain Marvel comics).

The character was later reimagined in the ’70s as Shazam.

Black Adam

Best known as Shazam’s arch-nemesis, Black Adam is essentially the dark version of the superhero with the same powers. Adam was granted his powers before Shazam and after he finds out about his existence his main goal is to destroy him.

More recently, the character has been written as an anti-hero since his reintroduction to the comics in the ’90s.

Black Adam could possibly be for Warner Bros. what Tom Hiddleston’s popular antihero Loki is for Disney and Marvel.

Which role could you see Johnson as?

