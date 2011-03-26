The Rock Says He'd Wrestle Again

The seven year in-ring wrestling retirement of one of the greatest WWE stars of all time may be coming to an end. The Rock is singing a different song and is now telling the media that he is open for business. WWE fans may be treated to John Cena vs. The Rock as soon as SummerSlam 2011.



During his time away from pro wrestling, Dwayne Johnson has said many times in media interviews that he would not be wrestling again. As recently as January, The Rock answered this very question on his Facebook Fan Page and crushed the dreams of the millions and millions of Rock fans waiting to see him get back in the ring and lay the smack down on Jabroni Drive.

“..will I ever come back to the WWE? of course I will..not a match though, but in a capacity that would allow me to do so much more.. I LOVE that company and the fans…without the two I would not be standing where I am today… Vince and myself stay very closely connected and when the opportunity is right – which will be alot sooner than you think – we will do something electrifying and historic for the fans.”

