The Rock says he might run for president in 2020: 'I wouldn't rule it out'

In the wake of Donald Trump’s election win, “anything can happen,” according to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Hollywood mega-star said that to Vanity Fair about his own political prospects while promoting his new Disney movie “Moana” on Sunday.

When asked if he would consider running for president in 2020, the 44-year-old actor said, “I wouldn’t rule it out.”

“It would be a great opportunity to help people, so it’s possible,” Johnson said. “This past election shows that anything can happen.”

The former WWE star has wrestled with the idea of making a political bid in the past. In March, he tweeted that he would “maybe one day” run for president. In June, he wrote on Instagram that “the idea of one day becoming President to create real positive impact and global change is very alluring.”

Johnson previously spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2000, and he’s currently a registered Republican voter.

“Moana,” the computer-animated Disney musical that he stars in, opens in theatres nationwide on November 23.

