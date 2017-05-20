The Rock opens up about his possible presidential run -- and he already has an amazing slogan

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the biggest movie star in the world right now, so it’s obvious he’s looking for new challenges. Could entering politics be one?

Following a GQ cover story in which the “Baywatch” star said it’s a “real possibility” that he could one day run for president of the United States, the response has been overwhelmingly positive on the internet.

“The groundswell has been amazing and I have to tell you I’m so incredibly flattered,” Johnson told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Thursday. “There’s a national poll that came out this week that brought together Republicans and Democrats in saying that I would beat Donald Trump if we had an election today to become president. I really have been blown away.”

That’s right. In a poll looking at a hypothetical election between the two now, Johnson had 42 per cent support over Trump’s 37 per cent.

But, honestly, with Trump’s job approval rating at a historic low, it seems possible Don Johnson could beat out Trump in a poll right now.

However, if you’re looking for more hints that The Rock is beginning to seriously consider a presidential run, his comments to Fallon about why people are looking to him as a possible candidate certainly sound like those of a politician.

“A lot of people want to see a different leadership today — no, I’m sorry, not different, but a better leadership today,” Johnson said. “I think more poise, less noise. And I think over the years I’ve become a guy people relate to. I get up early at a ridiculous hour, I go to work, spend time with the troops, take care of my family, I love taking care of people, and I think that kind of thing resonates with people today.”

If he does intend to run, he’s off to a promising start. “More poise, less noise”: I could see that on a hat in 2020.

Watch The Rock’s full comments to Fallon below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.