The Rock meets John Cena on RAW

The Rock tweeted before RAW on Monday,” John Cena and I had a much needed heart to heart talk this weekend at my home. U will see it tonight on RAW…” Watch the video and see what happens when The Rock meets John Cena on WWE RAW.



I loved this video although it has received a mixed reaction. A lot of critics hated the music playing at the end of the promo when The Rock addressed The Miz. It was definitely weird and a bit campy to say the least. At one point I expected the Dungeon of Doom to make an appearance. If this was supposed to get me thinking of The Miz as a dangerous heel well, they still have a lot of work to do.

The Rock is just awesome here. The Rock brings out a little boy in John Cena clothing and the two have a “face to face” meeting of the minds. The Rock once again tears John Cena apart and delivers a promo in that is in another stratosphere of standards as compared to today’s WWE promos and interviews. The segment runs close to 10 minutes and I wasn’t bored for any of them.

