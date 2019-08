Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a little girl’s wish come true in a video he posted to Instagram. The wrestler turned movie star hung out with two children with special needs on the set of his upcoming movie, “Baywatch.”

Story and editing by A.C. Fowler

