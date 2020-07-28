'Today, I became a man': The Rock schooled NHL all-star P.K. Subban and ski legend Lindsey Vonn in a workout at his 'Iron Paradise' gym

Instagram/lindseyvonn/subbanator Vonn and Subban worked out together with Johnson on Monday.

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban stopped by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s home gym in Virginia for a special training session on Monday.

“Name a better workout partner… I’ll wait,” Vonn said on Twitter alongside a clip of the trio working out.

In a separate video, Subban can be seen lifting weights with the help of Johnson, which he captioned: “Today, I became a man.”

Vonn, an Olympic gold medal winning skier, and Subban, a three time NHL All Star, are one of sports great power couples, and got engaged last summer.

Vonn, 35, retired from ski racing in February 2019 after a near two-decade career in which she won four World Cup overall championships, 20 World Cup crystal globe titles, and an Olympic gold medal, making her the sport’s most decorated ever female.

Vonn also became the first global ambassador for Johnson’s “Project Rock” collaboration with sportswear giant Under Armour in May 2019.

Subban, 31, is a three-time NHL All Star, and is currently out of action due to the fact the Devils failed to qualify for the NHL’s expanded Stanley Cup playoffs, which have replaced the remainder of the regular season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

