The Rock checks in from 'deep in the jungle' on the set of 'Jumanji'

The Rock/Facebook The Rock on the set of ‘Jumanji.’

If the day of the week ends in “y” it’s a pretty good bet Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is on the set of a movie, and his latest job is the new “Jumanji,” which he’s starring alongside Kevin Hart and Jack Black.

In a video that he posted on his social media on Thursday, The Rock tries to give his fans a sense of how “deep in the jungle” they are to shoot this movie.

“I believe I’m discovering new land, new territories, you can see this is as real as it gets,” said the superstar. “I have had no water, no food, I’m catching fish with my bare hands and I do not even recognise, they have three heads.”

Watch the video to see how it ends:



And not to be outdone on the social media game, The Rock’s co-star Kevin Hart posted this video from the “Jumanji” set when production was taking a break (note: this one is a little NSFW):



“Jumanji” is a sequel to the 1995 hit of the same name that starred Robin Williams, and is slated to open in theatres July 2017.

