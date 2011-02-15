The Rock is finally coming back to the WWE. Vince McMahon announced the return of the former WWE champion on WWE RAW. It was revealed that The Rock is the WrestleMania 27 guest host and will return to WrestleMania for the first time in seven years.



I hate to say I told you so but I was dead wrong on this one. I wrote a blog last week about who the WrestleMania 27 guest host would be. I had some fun and gave Vegas odds to the choices. Well if you bet The Rock at my 100-1 odds last week you would have won enough money to buy plenty of WrestleMania pay per views.

