The Rock is No. 1 on the highest-paid actors list from Forbes again this year — with help from Netflix

Universal Pictures Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in ‘Fast Five’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson topped Forbes’ list of the highest-paid actors in the world for the second year in a row with $US87.5 million.

Johnson is set to earn $US23.5 million from Netflix’s upcoming action movie “Red Notice.” His costar, Ryan Reynolds, came in at No. 2 on Forbes’ list.

Other actors on the list include “Fast and Furious” star Vin Diesel, Ben Affleck, and Mark Wahlberg, all of whom have worked on Netflix projects in the last year.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is once again the highest-paid actor in the world.

Johnson topped Forbes’ list, published on Tuesday, for the second straight year with $US87.5 million between June 2019 and this June (he pulled in $US89.4 million last year). This time, he got help from Netflix. The wrestler-turned-actor is set to star in the streaming giant’s upcoming action movie “Red Notice,” for which he will make $US23.5 million, according to Forbes.

Since Johnson is also a producer on the movie, that’s more than his costar Ryan Reynolds, who’s set to earn $US20 million for “Red Notice.” Reynolds followed Johnson on Forbes’ list with $US71.5 million in the last year.

Forbes’ estimates are based interviews with industry insiders and data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDb. The numbers are pretax and reflect earnings from June 1, 2019 to June 1, 2020.

Actors have been able to strike huge deals with Netflix in recent years that rival traditional movie studios.

Adam Sandler landed another deal worth millions in January for four more movies with Netflix after the success of last year’s “Murder Mystery,” which is one of the streamer’s most popular movies ever. Sandler came in at No. 9 on Forbes’ list with $US41 million. Mark Wahlberg, who starred in Netflix’s hit “Spenser Confidential” this year, came in third.

Below are Forbes’ top five highest-paid actors of 2020:

5. Vin Diesel — $US54 million

Universal Vin Diesel in ‘Fast and Furious 9’

Diesel has a lucrative deal set for “Fast and Furious 9” in which he’ll make a percentage of box-office grosses, according to Forbes. The movie was slated for release this year before being pushed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But he still made bank off of the franchise this year thanks to producing Netflix’s animated “Fast and Furious Spy Races” series.

4. Ben Affleck — $US55 million

Netflix Affleck in ‘Triple Frontier’

Affleck starred in “The Way Back” and Netflix’s “The Last Thing He Wanted” this year (which wasn’t his first Netflix movie). He also earned $US8 million for the streamer’s “Triple Frontier” last year, according to Variety.

3. Mark Wahlberg — $US58 million

Netflix ‘Spencer Confidential’

Wahlberg starred in Netflix’s hit comedy “Spenser Confidential” this year. Netflix said it was its third most popular movie of all time with 85 million households watching in its first four weeks of release.

2. Ryan Reynolds — $US71.5 million

Netflix Ryan Reynolds in ‘6 Underground.’

Forbes said Reynolds is earning $US20 million for the upcoming Netflix action movie “Red Notice.” He made the same for the streamer’s Michael Bay-directed “6 Underground,” according to Forbes.

1. Dwayne Johnson — $US87.5 million

Universal Pictures

Johnson topped Forbes’ list for the second year in a row, thanks in large part to his $US23.5 million paycheck for Netflix’s “Red Notice.” The movie faced a production delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will resume filming in September, Johnson said in an Instagram video last week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.